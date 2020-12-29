Nearly 1 million Wisconsinites sign up for COVID exposure app in first week
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
More than 930,000 people have enabled the WI Exposure Notification system on their phones, allowing notifications of contact with positive cases.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
How Wisconsin cranberry grower Gil Lancour helped a doe trapped on ice and got famous
by Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on December 29, 2020 at 9:21 PM
Deer rescuer and cranberry grower Gil Lancour said "It was just hard to see her struggle out there. I couldn't just leave her."
-
Wisconsin reports 72 COVID deaths, more than 2,000 new cases Tuesday
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 29, 2020 at 9:01 PM
About 40% of test results reported Tuesday were positive.
-
Bice: Do-nothing Legislature and ineffectual Gov. Tony Evers lead list of Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 29, 2020 at 8:42 PM
There are winners and losers all over the Wisconsin map — and beyond — in this year we all hope soon to forget.
-
Wisconsin Republicans break with Trump on $2,000 stimulus checks
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 29, 2020 at 8:07 PM
It has been mostly Democrats, rather than Trump's fellow Republicans, who have sided with the president on the larger checks.
-
About 500 doses of vaccine discarded at Aurora clinic in Grafton due to 'human error'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 29, 2020 at 7:29 PM
The vials were accidentally left out of the refrigerator, officials said.
-
Man involved in Green Bay police standoff, shot at officers Sunday to face multiple...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 29, 2020 at 7:28 PM
Tou Vang is expected to be formally charged in court Monday afternoon.
-
Risser will close out legislative career next week
by Bob Hague on December 29, 2020 at 7:17 PM
The nation’s longest serving legislator will call it a career next week. After 64 years in the Legislature, Madison Democrat Fred Risser will leave the state Senate next Monday. In addition to being the nation’s longest-serving state or […]
-
Kyle Rittenhouse faces a new, seventh charge — violating curfew in Kenosha the night of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 29, 2020 at 6:53 PM
Kyle Rittenhouse was earlier charged with two homicides, attempted homicide, two counts of endangering safety and illegal possession of a firearm.
-
Nearly 1 million Wisconsinites sign up for COVID exposure app in first week
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 29, 2020 at 5:54 PM
More than 930,000 people have enabled the WI Exposure Notification system on their phones, allowing notifications of contact with positive cases.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.