NCAA D-3 Tournament pairings announced

The NCAA Division 3 men’s and women’s basketball pairings were unveiled today. On the men’s side, WIAC Tournament Champion UW-Platteville (18-10) earned the league’s automatic bid, making their 12th NCAA appearance. The Pioneers will meet Capital University (Ohio) (20-7) in Rock Island, Illinois. The Pioneers have won four National Championships in 1991, 1995, 1998 and […]

Source: WRN.com





