Navigator cancels proposed Midwestern CO2 pipeline, citing 'unpredictable' regulatory processes
A major Midwestern carbon dioxide pipeline project has been canceled. Navigator CO2 Ventures announced the cancellation of its proposed 1,300-mile Heartland Greenway project on Friday. The pipeline would have carried planet-warming CO2 emissions from more than 20 industrial plans across…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
WIAA Regional Semi-Final Volleyball & Boys Soccer Scores from Thursday 10/19
by WRJC WebMaster on October 20, 2023 at 4:41 PM
-
Hillsboro Volleyball Survives and Advances over Cashton
by WRJC WebMaster on October 20, 2023 at 4:40 PM
-
Evers names four new appointees to Natural Resources Board
by Bob Hague on October 19, 2023 at 5:03 PM
Governor Tony Evers has named four new appointees to the state Natural Resources Board. The Democratic governor moved quickly on Tuesday, after Republicans in the state Senate rejected four of his appointees to the panel which sets policy for the […]
-
Fronk, Marcella Bernice Age 104 of Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on October 19, 2023 at 4:36 PM
-
Truck v Tractor Accident in Monroe County
by WRJC WebMaster on October 19, 2023 at 2:52 PM
-
Gundersen St. Joseph’s encourages women to say #YesMamm in October
by WRJC WebMaster on October 18, 2023 at 4:03 PM
-
Donate blood and save a life with Mile Bluff Medical Center!
by WRJC WebMaster on October 18, 2023 at 4:02 PM
-
WIAA Playoff Soccer Scores from Tuesday 10/17
by WRJC WebMaster on October 18, 2023 at 2:47 PM
-
Local WIAA Regional Quarter-final Volleyball Scores From Tuesday 10/17
by WRJC WebMaster on October 18, 2023 at 2:46 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.