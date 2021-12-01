'Natural storyteller': Dave Otto, award-winning Green Bay Press-Gazette outdoor writer, dead at 83
Dave Otto worked the courthouse and arena, but was happiest fishing and hunting. And writing about it.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Good deeds, reflections and buttons: Readers share their go-to Advent calendar traditions
by Stevens Point Journal on December 1, 2021 at 10:25 PM
These Wisconsinites have come up with their own Advent calendar ideas that help them countdown the days to Christmas.
-
-
There are zero ICU beds available in Northwest Wisconsin as the state's hospital system...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 1, 2021 at 10:19 PM
Southeast Wisconsin has 32 ICU beds remaining and South Central Wisconsin has 14.
-
Gableman hires investigator who has brought legal challenges seeking to overturn...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 1, 2021 at 9:53 PM
Michael Gableman hired investigators as part of his GOP election review. One sought to overturn the election and another examined Wisconsin ballots.
-
What we know about the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 1, 2021 at 8:58 PM
Six people were killed and dozens more injured when a man drove through the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Nov. 21, 2021.
-
Green Bay makes first step toward rebranding city logo, projected to launch in January...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 1, 2021 at 8:09 PM
Green Bay is launching a rebrand project in 2023 including an updated logo and motto for the city.
-
'We have room': Five Green Bay shelters collaborate to address homelessness as...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 1, 2021 at 7:02 PM
Green Bay's homeless population has grown fivefold. New website for city's five shelters provides easier access to resources for homeless and donors.
-
James Taylor, Jackson Browne perform at Resch Center
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 1, 2021 at 5:28 PM
James Taylor and Jackson Browne perform at the Resch Center on Nov. 30, 2021, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 11/30
by WRJC WebMaster on December 1, 2021 at 4:19 PM
