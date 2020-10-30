Natural Resources Board approves emergency rule for treating PFAS at firefighting foam testing facilities
The Natural Resources Board Wednesday approved the emergency rule with a vote of 5-2. It requires all testing facilities to filter PFAS from its water.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
President Donald Trump returns to Green Bay area for rally in key Wisconsin region as...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 30, 2020 at 7:24 PM
Trump will speak at 2:30 p.m. at Austin Straubel International Airport, his third stop in Wisconsin within the past week.
-
Hall of Fame Packers cornerback Herb Adderley dies at 81
by Packers News on October 30, 2020 at 7:20 PM
Herb Adderley was first-team All-Pro five times in his nine seasons with the Packers and also was a member of the NFL's 1960s all-decade team.
-
County Office Building Restrictions -Due to COVID19
by WRJC WebMaster on October 30, 2020 at 6:48 PM
-
Natural Resources Board approves emergency rule for treating PFAS at firefighting foam...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 30, 2020 at 6:35 PM
The Natural Resources Board Wednesday approved the emergency rule with a vote of 5-2. It requires all testing facilities to filter PFAS from its water.
-
Five days in Wisconsin: More than 20,000 positive coronavirus tests, nearly 200 deaths
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 30, 2020 at 5:57 PM
Wisconsin, with a population of fewer than 6 million, is experiencing one of the worst and sustained outbreaks in the country. New cases are topping those in states with double the population.
-
‘Wear a freaking mask’ Evers urges as COVID-19 crisis continues
by Bob Hague on October 30, 2020 at 5:45 PM
As the state continues to see climbing COVID-19 cases rates and hospitalizations, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers had a blunt message on Friday. “If we want to do this right, and stop it in its tracks, people have to wear a freaking mask. Simple […]
-
Joe Biden, Donald Trump focus on battleground Wisconsin during today's appearances
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 30, 2020 at 5:27 PM
Donald Trump will be in Green Bay and Joe Biden in Milwaukee as the candidates work for votes in the Badger State on the same day for the first time.
-
State veterans homes avoided COVID for months, but now the second surge of infections is...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 30, 2020 at 5:25 PM
Though Wisconsin's three veterans homes avoided COVID for months, the second surge is affecting veterans and staff.
-
For these Green Bay voters, election issues are deeply personal
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 30, 2020 at 5:08 PM
Green Bay Press-Gazette photojournalist Ebony Cox interviewed over 25 early voters. Here are issues that rose to the top.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.