Natural Gas Prices Increasing Amid Winter Coming

Homeowners in Wisconsin who use natural gas to heat their homes may see higher heating bills this winter.

This is because natural gas prices have been increasing and have reached about 180% over the last year.

A spokesperson for Wisconsin Public Service Corporation says the increases have continued in recent week and price levels are “among the highest in the past 10 years.”

Source: WRJC.com







