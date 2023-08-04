Native youth drug treatment center in Wisconsin to focus on building cultural identity
Tribal officials in Wisconsin are hoping cultural revitalization at a planned treatment center will help lower the high rates of Native youth addicted to drugs.
Wisconsin's 'death grip with alcohol' is killing more residents
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 4, 2023 at 11:03 AM
Excessive alcohol use is taking a heavy toll in a state that celebrates its drinking culture.
How Wisconsin youth apprenticeships work, and what's available
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 4, 2023 at 10:01 AM
Wisconsin's youth apprenticeship program has operated since 1991, but hit a record last school year with 8,360 students participating statewide.
Want to try a career before leaving high school? In this program, kids earn credit in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 4, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Wisconsin has the oldest, largest youth apprenticeship program in the United States. A record 8,356 students participated in last school year.
Kamala Harris ushers in 2024 contest with Wisconsin visit focused on Biden's broadband...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 4, 2023 at 1:55 AM
Harris visited the Sanmina Corp. plant near Kenosha, where broadband gear will be manufactured next year, creating 200 jobs.
A World War II warship will dock in three US cities and you can explore it. Here's how...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 3, 2023 at 10:36 PM
LST 325 is the last remaining fully functional tank landing ship in the country. It will visit Wisconsin, Iowa and Missouri in the next two months.
18-year-old Pittsfield man charged for his role in Pulaski-area bonfire explosion
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 3, 2023 at 10:01 PM
The criminal complaint brings additional details to light about what happened the night of the explosion Oct. 14.
Custom-designed Door County home wins Wisconsin homebuilding award in $500,000 category
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 3, 2023 at 8:54 PM
The home is on the shore of the bay of Green Bay in southern Door County. Built in 2021, it offers panoramic views of the bay from most rooms.
UW-Oshkosh plans layoffs, furloughs in response to $18 million deficit
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 3, 2023 at 7:29 PM
UW System campuses are estimated to face a combined $60 million deficit by summer 2024.
