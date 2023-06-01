Native children — 2% of Wisconsin's child population — account for almost 11% of kids removed from homes
In Brown and Outagamie counties, where the Oneida Nation resides, the rate of separation is even more askew, according to data from Wisconsin’s DCF.
Food is a part of culture and history in new Door County museum exhibit
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 1, 2023 at 10:54 AM
Opening June 16, "Smorgasbord" looks at how food produced and served by Scandinavians and Germans in Ephraim helped shape the village.
Menominee Indian High School in Keshena is getting a $35 million makeover. Here are 3...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 1, 2023 at 10:08 AM
The new school is part of a plan to bring all the district's buildings to one central campus in Keshena.
Is 4K right for your child? Educators and parents share insight on this tough decision.
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 1, 2023 at 10:02 AM
In Wisconsin, a student doesn't need to have attended 4K to start kindergarten. USA TODAY NETWORK - Wisconsin gathered tips on how to make the right choice for your child.
House approves debt ceiling deal with most Wisconsin Republicans voting yes, Democrats...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 1, 2023 at 3:24 AM
Tom Tiffany, a Republican, and Democrats Mark Pocan and Gwen Moore voted against the debt ceiling deal that the rest of the state delegation backed.
What are abortion laws in Wisconsin nearly a year after Roe v. Wade was overturned? 5...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 31, 2023 at 11:56 PM
A lawsuit and the Supreme Court election results this spring could set stage for reversal of Wisconsin's abortion ban. What's next?
His son died by suicide. He danced anyway. How generational trauma continues to haunt...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 31, 2023 at 10:02 PM
Marin Webster Denning danced at a powwow weeks after his son took his life. His story is one of continued struggles brought by generational trauma.
12-year-old Wisconsin boy makes semifinals of 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee, ties...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 31, 2023 at 9:34 PM
Aiden Wijeyakulasuriya is a seventh-grader from Madison.
Menasha paper mill, Rothschild power plant among Wisconsin sites welcoming peregrine...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 31, 2023 at 7:09 PM
Peregrine falcons were once on "the brink of extinction." Today, people can watch livestreams of the recently-hatched chicks in Wisconsin.
