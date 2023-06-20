Native American tribes say Supreme Court challenge was never just about foster kids
Native American nations say the Supreme Court has reaffirmed their power to withstand threats from states. They say a broad challenge to the Indian Child Welfare Act was brought by conservative groups to weaken tribal and federal authority. A law…
Gov. Tony Evers signs bill to keep Milwaukee financially stable, boosting funding to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 20, 2023 at 8:22 PM
The bill allows Milwaukee and Milwaukee County elected leaders to implement local sales taxes. It also carries out controversial policy changes.
Scent like marijuana enough to warrant police search, Wisconsin Supreme Court rules
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 20, 2023 at 8:16 PM
A car smelling like marijuana is enough for police to justify searching, even though legal substances can smell the same, the court ruled
A rift within the Wisconsin Court's conservative wing boils over in handling of gender...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 20, 2023 at 8:03 PM
Justices Brian Hagedorn and Rebecca Bradley sparred over the court's procedures in a case involving a Madison school district gender identity policy.
Evers signs historic shared revenue deal
by Bob Hague on June 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has signed an historic shared revenue deal. At a Wausau fire station Tuesday, the governor explained stagnant state funding has put local governments in a bind. “So with shared revenue being held stagnant for the […]
See photos from Green Bay's mural and busker festival
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 20, 2023 at 7:17 PM
Broadway District's Mural and Busker Festival featured street performers and area artists creating 10 new murals.
Tribal officials agree to keep roads open for another month in northern Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 20, 2023 at 6:58 PM
The tribe had barricaded the roads in January, stranding non-tribal residents of some 65 properties by cutting off the only access for vehicle traffic to their homes.
Judge orders removal of the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline from tribal lands within three years
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 20, 2023 at 5:11 PM
Federal Judge William Conley ruled that Enbridge must remove Line 5 from Bad River Band land within the next three years.
Tony Evers signs voucher payment increase into law as a part of a deal with Republicans...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 20, 2023 at 4:23 PM
Gov. Tony Evers quietly signed a bill that would increase payments to private school vouchers as part of a deal with GOP leaders to help Milwaukee.
Tomah Legion Loses Hard Fought Battle to West Salem
by WRJC WebMaster on June 20, 2023 at 3:55 PM
