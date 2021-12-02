National Wreaths Across America Day to be Held at Bayview Cemetery, Necedah WI
WHAT: [Bayview Cemetery], an official Wreaths Across America (WAA) location, will host a wreath-laying ceremony, joining more than 2,700 other locations across the country for National Wreaths Across America Day. Coordinated and led by local volunteers, fundraising groups have raised funds throughout the year to sponsor the placement of [312] veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of our fallen service members laid to rest there. This annual event seeks to further the WAA mission of Remember, Honor, Teach, ensuring that the memory of those who served our country endures.
WHEN: Saturday, December 18, 2021
Ceremony will begin at Noon, at Bayview Cemetery in Necedah, WI. Wreath laying on our Veterans Graves will immediately follow.
WHERE:
Bayview Cemetery
Hwy 80, Just North of Kwik Trip
WHO:
Necedah Town and Village Board Members, Local Citizens, Necedah School District students, Necedah VFW, and American Legion Veterans will all be participating in the ceremony and laying wreaths. The ceremony and wreath laying are open to the public and is an all voluntary event to honor our Veterans.
About Wreaths Across America
Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at more than 2,700 veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and overseas.
Volunteer Location Contact:
Roger Herried
608.565.2261
necedahadmin@necedah.us
Source: WRJC.com
-
Gov. Tony Evers directs $110 million in pandemic relief funds to Wisconsin school...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 2, 2021 at 7:04 PM
When Evers signed the state budget in summer, he pledged to allocate an extra $100 million to Wisconsin schools. That has been raised to $110 million.
-
National Wreaths Across America Day to be Held at Bayview Cemetery, Necedah WI
by WRJC WebMaster on December 2, 2021 at 6:55 PM
-
Mauston Holiday Parade Still A GO
by WRJC WebMaster on December 2, 2021 at 6:54 PM
-
Mayo Clinic Doctor Pleads Not Guilty To Sex With Minors In La Crosse
by WRJC WebMaster on December 2, 2021 at 6:53 PM
-
All Kwik Trips To Switch To Prepay-Only At Gas Pumps
by WRJC WebMaster on December 2, 2021 at 6:53 PM
-
Sheriff Sales
by WRJC WebMaster on December 2, 2021 at 6:44 PM
-
Donate blood and save a life with Mile Bluff Medical Center
by WRJC WebMaster on December 2, 2021 at 4:28 PM
-
Wisconsin Dells Pair Charged with Child Abuse
by WRJC WebMaster on December 2, 2021 at 4:06 PM
-
New rules allow for more deductions of charitable donations, says IRS
by Raymond Neupert on December 2, 2021 at 4:04 PM
If you donated for Giving Tuesday to get a tax deduction, you’re in luck this year. I R S spokesman Christopher Miller says that changes to the tax laws mean you can still file a simple return and deduct some of those donations. […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.