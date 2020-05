National Weather Service to investigate weekend tornado spottings

It could be Tuesday before we know more about storms that cut through Rock and Grant counties on Saturday. A tornado was reported near the Interstate in Beloit on Saturday. The Lancaster Fire Department reported a funnel cloud as well. Teams of National Weather Service investigators will look at damage on Tuesday, and try to […]

