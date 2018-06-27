National Weather Service Sends Crew To Platteville For Evaluation

Crews from the National Weather Service are in the Platteville area to confirm sightings of a small tornado Tuesday. Multiple funnel clouds were spotted, with several recorded on cell phone video. The main funnel was reported by the Platteville Fire Department at about 11:20 A-M. It touched down, but caused no injuries or structural damage. One dozen firefighters were kept on standby in case they needed to respond, but the funnel only swirled some small debris and then disintegrated.

Source: WRJC.com

