National Republican Congressional Committee – Spanberger voted to send stimulus checks to inmates. So did Republicans
Abigail Spanberger supported “nearly $1 billion in stimulus checks for prisoners, including domestic terrorists.”
Source: Politifacts.com
5-year-old girl shot in Green Bay incident at Bellevue and Amy streets
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 18, 2022 at 1:44 AM
Police are looking for a person of interest, Chief Chris Davis said.
Ron Johnson campaign hires Troupis law firm that represented Donald Trump in attempt to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 17, 2022 at 9:41 PM
The Johnson campaign made about $20,000 in payments to the law firm headed by James Troupis, who sought to throw out absentee ballots in 2020.
At least 17 injured in Pulaski-area bonfire explosion, but as many as 40 hurt, Shawano...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 17, 2022 at 8:57 PM
Many of the people injured in the fire were current and former students of the Pulaski Community School District.
Republican Wisconsin attorney general candidate Eric Toney says district attorneys should...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 17, 2022 at 8:39 PM
Toney said when a district attorney doesn't enforce the state's 1849 abortion ban, a different DA should be able to come into the county to do it.
Former Oneida pastor sentenced to 16 years in prison, 16 years supervision for child...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 17, 2022 at 6:50 PM
In February, investigators found more than 150 videos depicting child pornography on former Oneida pastor Rick Haberland's phone.
Fact check: Evers campaign is off-base with claim about what Michels wants for public ed...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 17, 2022 at 6:46 PM
Evers campaign says "Tim Michels wants to defund public education — calling it 'the definition of insanity' to continue to fund public schools."
'These kids were on fire': Current, former Pulaski students among 'many' injured at...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 17, 2022 at 4:03 PM
Several people at the bonfire were taken to local Green Bay area hospitals to be treated for burns.
First possible snowfall for Green Bay, the Fox Valley, Fond du Lac and Milwaukee on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 17, 2022 at 4:02 PM
Much of Wisconsin will see its first snowfall Monday with some chilly temperatures, but don't expect much accumulation just yet.
Car V Pedestrian Crash in Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on October 17, 2022 at 3:54 PM
