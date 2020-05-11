On Friday, Wisconsin will honor peace officers who gave their lives in the line of duty by flying its flags at half-staff across the state.

Gov. Tony Evers issued the order Monday, directing the U.S. flag and Wisconsin flag to by lowered at all buildings, grounds, and military installations beginning at sunrise Friday through sunset that night.

The order comes during National Police Week, which runs from May 10 through May 16 this year.

Any local jurisdiction is authorized, as well, to fly its flags at half-staff any time during this week to honor the officers

Source: WRJC.com







