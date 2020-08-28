National Guard from three states deployed to Kenosha

Wisconsin Adjutant General Paul Knapp says the increased presence of National Guard personnel – including some from other states – will help keep people safe in Kenosha. “We’re here to preserve public safety, and the ability of individuals to exercise their first amendment rights to lawfully and peacefully demonstrate. That’s really the bottom line for […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.