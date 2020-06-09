National Guard ends public safety deployment in Wisconsin cities

The Wisconsin National Guard has concluded its public safety mission in the state’s largest cities. Governor Tony Evers’ office said Tuesday that nearly 1,500 Guard personnel were mobilized, beginning May 30 in Milwaukee. The Guard completed its work there on Monday, along with Madison, Green Bay and Racine. The mission in Kenosha wrapped up last […]

