National Democrats file absentee ballot lawsuit in Wisconsin ahead of state Supreme Court flip
A new lawsuit filed in Wisconsin by a national Democratic law firm seeks to once again allow voters to return absentee ballots in drop boxes, a practice that was barred by the state Supreme Court last year. The lawsuit filed…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
In first month of Medicaid unwinding, 1 in 3 Wisconsinites due for renewal kept coverage
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2023 at 8:51 PM
State data does not measure the reasons behind why some 40% of Medicaid members due for renewal did not apply.
-
SS Badger Lake Michigan car ferry docked until mechanical failures fixed
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on July 21, 2023 at 6:38 PM
Lake Michigan Carferry Inc. said they're working to identify and fix mechanical problems on the SS Badger.
-
Former Green Bay teacher convicted of sexually assaulting students sentenced to 50 years
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 21, 2023 at 5:14 PM
David Villareal, a former Green Bay teacher at Baird Elementary, was convicted in April of four counts of sexually abusing four second-grade students.
-
Judge rules Taylor Schabusiness is fit to stand trial in 2022 slaying of Green Bay man
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 21, 2023 at 4:35 PM
With Taylor Schabusiness trial slated to being Monday, jury selection is scheduled for Friday afternoon.
-
Watson, Jean A. Age 74 of Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on July 21, 2023 at 2:21 PM
-
What we know about seclusion and restraint in northeast Wisconsin schools
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 21, 2023 at 10:06 AM
Despite quirks in the data caused by the pandemic, Wisconsin schools still report secluding and restraining students thousands of times.
-
Unused pandemic relief funds will go to child care industry
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 21, 2023 at 10:04 AM
Child Care Counts is still set to end early next year, but providers may see more help with the additional funding.
-
Advocates for Wisconsin's largest dairies want less regulation for CAFOs. Environmental...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2023 at 10:02 AM
Two dairy groups linked to large CAFOs are seeking to get rid of state regulations for factory farms
-
Door County community theater company gets new home that also will serve as an arts center
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 20, 2023 at 11:58 PM
When Rogue Theater isn't on stage at its new DC Arts Center, community artists can perform or exhibit there.
