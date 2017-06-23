National Dairy Board Nominations Sought
The USDA is seeking candidates to serve on the National Dairy Promotion and Research Board, which includes one open seat in Wisconsin.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Wisconsin lawmakers look to crack down on distracted driving1 hour ago
- MISSING: Marshfield woman missing, believed to be endangered2 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game2 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘5 Card Cash’ game2 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Badger 5’ game2 hours ago
- Cambria explosion claims 5th victim5 hours ago
- Judge: ‘Ted Kaczynski has less restrictive confinement’ than Lincoln Hills tee...7 hours ago
- U.S. Supreme Court rules against Wisconsin cottage owners7 hours ago
- Dassey attorneys file motion for immediate release8 hours ago
- Judge orders changes at Wisconsin youth prison8 hours ago
- PolitiFact: Mark Pocan is right about status of Scott Walker’s failed jobs promise f...8 hours ago
- Unplug And Play In Sister Bay10 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.