Nashville bid for GOP convention faces opposition, but Milwaukee isn't claiming victory

A bid to bring the 2024 Republican National Convention to Nashville has hit a roadblock in the Democratic-leaning city’s metro council, where opposition has led proponents to withdraw a proposed agreement about how to host the event.

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







