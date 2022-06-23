NASA: Give us back our moon dust and cockroaches
NASA wants its moon dust and cockroaches back. The space agency has asked Boston-based RR Auction to halt the sale of moon dust collected during the 1969 Apollo 11 mission that had subsequently been fed to cockroaches during an experiment…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Ron Johnson now says he helped coordinate passing false elector slates to Pence, but his...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 23, 2022 at 11:01 PM
In response to Johnson's explanation, a Pennsylvania Republican said: "Senator Johnson's statements about Representative Kelly are patently false."
-
State 42 in Sturgeon Bay to close for 1-2 weeks, but will be open for the July 4 weekend
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 23, 2022 at 10:09 PM
The closure to repair concrete at the junction with State 57 south of Sturgeon Bay is part of a resurfacing project from there to the Bayview Bridge
-
'He's just a delivery boy': Ron Johnson gets scolding from Stephen Colbert over fake...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 23, 2022 at 7:53 PM
Comedian Stephen Colbert seized on the news out of the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol to ridicule Ron Johnson.
-
Medical College of Wisconsin receives $50 million Kern Family Foundation gift to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 23, 2022 at 7:38 PM
Part will go toward designing an approach to the admissions process that looks at applicants' character traits in addition to academic ability.
-
Taxpayers paid $22,000 for 'minimal' work in Michael Gableman's 2020 election review
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 23, 2022 at 5:36 PM
Michael Gableman began his review of the 2020 election from the New Berlin Public Library because he did not have a computer of his own.
-
What's up with the exclamation points on Broadway? Weidner Center announces lineup, new...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 23, 2022 at 5:12 PM
The Weidner Center's 2022-23 lineup features the most diverse array of performances in its 30-year history, according to the Weidner Center.
-
Former Green Bay Packers executive dies; Dick Blasczyk kept a close watch on team spending
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 23, 2022 at 4:59 PM
Dick Blasczyk of Pulaski spent nearly two decades keeping an eye on Green Bay Packers finances.
-
Fact check: Kleefisch campaign says Wisconsin had smallest margin in 2020 presidential...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 23, 2022 at 2:42 PM
Kleefisch campaign says "Joe Biden's margin of the less than 21,000 votes in Wisconsin was the tightest of any state in 2020."
-
Popular Wisconsin tourist destinations draw 'insane' visitor numbers as summer of revenge...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 23, 2022 at 10:01 AM
Destinations like the Northwoods, Wisconsin Dells and Lake Geneva are more popular than ever as travelers look to stay closer to home to save money.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.