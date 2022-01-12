Names of Local Residents Killed in Accident Released

At 10:13 PM on Thursday January 06, 2022 a crash occurred on I-39 SB at 124 Milemarker in

DANE County near DE FOREST.

Assisting agencies included De Forest Fire Department, De Forest EMS, De Forest Police

Department, Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Dane County Medical Examiner, Columbia County

Sheriff’s Office, and Columbia County Highway Department.

The crash involved 4 fatalities. Vehicle and occupant information, if available, is on the last page(s).

The details of the crash are as follows:

On Thursday, January 6, 2022 PM, the Wisconsin State Patrol was notified of a three vehicle crash

on I-39/90/94 southbound at Mile Post 124. Preliminary information indicates a Honda Civic was

disabled on the right shoulder and a Honda Van arrived to assist. The Honda Van pulled into traffic

and was struck by two semi units. The crash resulted in the fatality of all four occupants in the

Honda Van. There were no injuries to the drivers of the semi units. Due to the crash investigation,

I-39/90/94 southbound was closed at STH 60 for approximately three hours. Assisting at the scene

and with the Interstate closure was De Forest Fire, De Forest EMS, De Forest Police, Dane County

Sheriff, Dane County Medical Examiner, Columbia County Sheriff, and Columbia County Highways.

PARTIES INVOLVEDUnit 1: Van/SUV (2005 Chevrolet Uplander)

Driver: Hudson, Alexis Gene

36 Year Old Female From Lyndon Station, WI

Injuries: Fatal

Enforcement Action: No

Passenger: Celmer, David R

18 Year Old Male From Lyndon Station, WI

Injuries: Fatal

Enforcement Action: No

Passenger: Murch, Ryan Louis

39 Year Old Male From Wisconsin Dells, WI

Injuries: Fatal

Enforcement Action: No

Passenger: Thurston, Shawn Deon

26 Year Old Male From Wisconsin Dells, WI

Injuries: Fatal

Source: WRJC.com







