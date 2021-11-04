Names Of 2 Baraboo High School Students Killed In Crash Released
The names of the two Baraboo High School students who were killed in a crash last Friday morning have been released. The school district says the victims were Adlai Estes and Faith Woods. Baraboo Superintendent Rainey Briggs says “hearts are heavy” in the school district, saying the positive impact the two students had on their families, friends, and the community will always be remembered. Former Baraboo student Atreyu E. Ortiz was earlier identified by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office as the third fatality. He was the driver.
Source: WRJC.com
-
-
Former students of Catholic schools on the Menominee Reservation say they were abused and are demanding some accountability from the church.
-
Readers can meet and dine with the author at four supper clubs around Wisconsin in December.
-
New legislative and congressional district maps are ready for a vote in the full state Senate next week. Senator Kelda Roys (D-Madison) was a "no" in Thursday's committee vote "The maps before us are based upon the worst […]
-
-
-
-
-
