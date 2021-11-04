Names Of 2 Baraboo High School Students Killed In Crash Released

The names of the two Baraboo High School students who were killed in a crash last Friday morning have been released. The school district says the victims were Adlai Estes and Faith Woods. Baraboo Superintendent Rainey Briggs says “hearts are heavy” in the school district, saying the positive impact the two students had on their families, friends, and the community will always be remembered. Former Baraboo student Atreyu E. Ortiz was earlier identified by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office as the third fatality. He was the driver.

Source: WRJC.com







