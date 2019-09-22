Names In Monroe County Accidents Released

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the names related to 2 separate fatal crashes that occurred on September 16th 2019.

The first crash occurred at around 7:20 am at the intersections of Hwy 33 and County Hwy PC. The driver of a 2006 GMC, identified as Kurt Hauge was injured in the crash and remains hospitalized. One of the passengers in that same vehicle, Phyllis Mellem, died in the crash. 2 other passengers in that vehicle sustained life threating injuries.

A second crash occurred at around 11:07 am on U.S. Hwy 12, just north of County Hwy G. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, 84 year old Larry Jurgens, went off the road and into a ditch. Jurgens was transported by ambulance and died at hospital the next day as a result of injuries that were sustained in the crash.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.