Name Released in Thanksgiving Day Hit-And-Run Incident

We can now give you and update on the Thanksgiving hit-and-run that took place just outside of Mauston. 19 year old Sandov Zepedo is facing the Hit-And-Run Charge. Zepedo was allegedly driving a vehicle that struck another causing that vehicle to roll over. Zepedo and his passenger then fled the scene to their place of employment. Authorities went to said place of employment and made contact with a shaken Zepedo. Zepedo is from Nicaragua and does not speak English so a translator was used. Zepedo said he and his passenger were uninjured and went to their place of employment after the accident. A pregnant woman from the other vehicle sustained a rib injury. The incident happened near Felland Road.

Source: WRJC.com





