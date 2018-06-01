Name of Man Who Committed Suicide After Police Chase Released

The name of the Mauston man who ended up taking his own life after a high speed chase has been released. 27 year old Jacob Pellegrm of Mauston took his own life over Memorial Day Weekend. He became agitated at a family members residence crashing into parked vehicles before the chase and the self-inflicted gun-shot death.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.