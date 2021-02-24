Name of Deceased Identified in Juneau County Death

On February 20, 2021 at 10:04 pm the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on 9th St., Armenia Township in reference to a subject who had suffered a gunshot wound. Upon arrival of law enforcement, a male subject was found deceased inside the residence.

The deceased has been identified as Chad Kubis, 43 years old from Armenia Township. There is no foul play suspected and there is no danger to the public. The incident remains under investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Necedah Police Department, Armenia First Responders, and Nekoosa Ambulance.

Source: WRJC.com







