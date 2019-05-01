Naber, Eugene Joseph, Age 89 of Necedah

Eugene Joseph Naber, age 89, of Necedah formerly of Sharon, Wisconsin passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin.

Funeral services will be 12:30 on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Interment will be at the Mt. Repose Cemetery in Friendship. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.

Eugene was born September 25, 1929, in Marshfield, Wisconsin to Joseph and Emma (Meyer) Naber.

He was an avid bowler, he loved sports, playing cards, and was a member of the Moose in Mauston.

Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Emma Naber first wife, Miola Dampier Naber (July 16, 2001); second wife, Marylin Kazimerski Naber; siblings, Leona, Rudy, Pete, Don, Agnes, and Jerry.

Survivors:

Son: Tom (Cheryl) Naber

Daughter: Nancy (Craig) Ferger

Son: David (Mary) Naber

Sister: Helen Grieshop

Brother: Leo Naber

Brother: Norbert (Linda) Naber

further survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

