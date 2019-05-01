Naber, Eugene Joseph, Age 89 of Necedah
Eugene Joseph Naber, age 89, of Necedah formerly of Sharon, Wisconsin passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin.
Funeral services will be 12:30 on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Interment will be at the Mt. Repose Cemetery in Friendship. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.
Eugene was born September 25, 1929, in Marshfield, Wisconsin to Joseph and Emma (Meyer) Naber.
He was an avid bowler, he loved sports, playing cards, and was a member of the Moose in Mauston.
Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Emma Naber first wife, Miola Dampier Naber (July 16, 2001); second wife, Marylin Kazimerski Naber; siblings, Leona, Rudy, Pete, Don, Agnes, and Jerry.
Survivors:
Son: Tom (Cheryl) Naber
Daughter: Nancy (Craig) Ferger
Son: David (Mary) Naber
Sister: Helen Grieshop
Brother: Leo Naber
Brother: Norbert (Linda) Naber
further survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and
further information.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Seymour deaths: Search warrants reveal man was accused of rape, he and two children had st...4 hours ago
- Wood County Sheriff's Department looking for stolen camper5 hours ago
- Wisconsin Supreme Court restores appointments made by Scott Walker in legal battle over la...5 hours ago
- Royall High School To Hold Annual Spring Concert May 10th5 hours ago
- Herfel, Clara Joanne Age 80 of New Lisbon Formerly of Friendship7 hours ago
- Naber, Eugene Joseph, Age 89 of Necedah7 hours ago
- New Decision Tool Unveiled for Dairy Margin Coverage Program10 hours ago
- Wisconsin All Milk Price Rises to $17.30 in March10 hours ago
- Johnson to Host Meeting on Proposed Gray Wolf Rule10 hours ago
- Donald Trump – Trump says Wisconsin poverty rate is lowest in 22 years. It’s not.23 hours ago
- Donald Trump – President Trump's China trade deficit claim doesn't quite m...1 day ago
- Congressman Ron Kind pushes for full release of Mueller Report2 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.