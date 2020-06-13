Mysterious red and purple COVID toes are focus of studies in Madison and around the world
Scientists find it suspicious that hundreds of cases have been reported across the U.S., Italy, Spain, France and other nations, all while they are in the middle of a pandemic.
University of Wisconsin System search for new leader in shambles as lone finalist Jim...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 13, 2020 at 12:43 AM
Jim Johnsen said it's clear the search committee has "important process issues to work out."
Wisconsin state Rep. Ron Tusler criticized for sharing racist meme on Facebook
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 13, 2020 at 12:31 AM
State Rep. David Bowen, a Democratic lawmaker from Milwaukee, said Tusler "should resign" if he's not willing to engage with people of color.
Attorney charged with a misdemeanor hate crime for spitting on Black teen protester and a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 13, 2020 at 12:10 AM
Stephanie Rapkin has been charged with hate crime and a felony.
Three men implicated in the April 1 shooting death of 28-year-old man near Clinton Street
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 12, 2020 at 10:52 PM
Clarence Graveen, 37, Lac De Flambeau, told police his cousin, Waylon Wayman, 28, pulled the trigger; Wayman blamed Graveen. Both are charged with murder
Epic Systems president warned employees in diversity, equity and inclusion groups against...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2020 at 10:09 PM
Employees of color working at the Wisconsin-based health records company were warned against plans for a "virtual walkout" for Black Lives Matter.
Despite pandemic, Joe Biden intends to accept Democratic Party's presidential nomination...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2020 at 10:02 PM
Democrats plan to meet in their national convention the week of Aug. 17 in Milwaukee.
Waukesha County judge backs county's decision ordering a family to euthanize their dog or...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2020 at 9:39 PM
The final disposition depends on the outcome of a future mediation session between the Waukesha family and county officials.
Wisconsin’s youth prison has new superintendent
by Bob Hague on June 12, 2020 at 9:35 PM
Wisconsin’s youth prison in Lincoln county has a new superintendent. Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls security director Klint Trevino will oversee the facility north of Wausau. Trevino replaces Jason Benzel, who […]
