Myers, Kathleen W. Age 72 of Friendship
Kathleen W. Myers, age 72, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship. Rev. John K. Stake will officiate. Interment will be at the Quincy Cemetery. Visitation will be 12:00 noon until the time of service on Monday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.
Kathleen was born March 24, 1947, in Chicago, Illinois to Walter and Mildred Williams.
She graduated from Harper High School in Chicago in 1965.
Kathleen married Walter Connel Myers III “Wally” on August 3, 1967, in Chicago, Illinois.
She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, making ceramic statues, and especially spending time with her family.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, Walter & Mildred Williams; son, Walter Connell Myers IV, and one sister.
Survivors:
Husband: Wally Myers
Son: Mark (Jamie) Myers
Granddaughters: Coralynn, Evelynn Myers
Brother: Chuck (Dee) Williams
Nephew: David (Tammy) Williams
Niece: Chris (Jerry) Podgorny
Niece: Cindy Zorena
numerous great-nieces & nephews, and one great-great niece
Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family.
further information.
