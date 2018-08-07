My Team Triumph benefit concert held in Wausau
About 200 people gathered on the 400 Block in Downtown Wausau Tuesday evening for a benefit concert to support My Team Triumph.
Source: WAOW.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Rapids National Night Out event raises money for Fly High Memorial Playground8 hours ago
- My Team Triumph benefit concert held in Wausau8 hours ago
- Volunteers gear up for the 2018 Komen Central Wisconsin Race for the Cure9 hours ago
- Gov. Scott Walker says he sees 'no value' in visiting state prisons as he hits D...10 hours ago
- Former Wisconsin Woodchuck wins ‘Bachelorette’10 hours ago
- Gibraltar School gets a big fiber optic upgrade network for school computers11 hours ago
- Big Mouth and Power Tool Horns featured in Sturgeon Bay Wednesday night11 hours ago
- Trying to grow farm-to-table eateries in Door County11 hours ago
- Corrections election? Walker jumps on Dem plans to cut prison population11 hours ago
- Wausau gas station clerk foils armed robbery12 hours ago
- Royall 2018 Football Schedule12 hours ago
- New Lisbon 2018 Football Schedule12 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.