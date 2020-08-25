'My son is fighting for his life': Jacob Blake is paralyzed from waist down after he was shot by Kenosha police
“It is going to take a miracle for Jacob Blake Jr. to ever walk again,” Attorney Benjamin Crump said Tuesday.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Aaron Rodgers, Cardi B, LeBron James and other celebs respond to Kenosha police shooting...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 25, 2020 at 9:42 PM
Demi Lovato, Kevin Hart, 50 Cent, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal are among several celebrities who condemned the shooting of Jacob Blake.
-
Sturgeon Bay woman accused of killing roommate, telling police 'I stabbed her'
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 25, 2020 at 8:56 PM
Sturgeon Bay Police arrested 52-year-old Susan Soukup and said she admitted to stabbing a 32-year-old woman who died.
-
Evers declares State of Emergency in response to unrest in Kenosha and Madison
by bhague@wrn.com on August 25, 2020 at 8:51 PM
Governor Tony Evers has declared a State of Emergency for Wisconsin. Evers’ action follows two consecutive nights of rioting and looting in Madison and in Kenosha. Following overnight rioting in Kenosha & Madison, @GovEvers declares State […]
-
'My son is fighting for his life': Jacob Blake is paralyzed from waist down after he was...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 25, 2020 at 8:47 PM
"It is going to take a miracle for Jacob Blake Jr. to ever walk again," Attorney Benjamin Crump said Tuesday.
-
Conservatives sue to knock down Tony Evers' health emergency, mask mandate
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 25, 2020 at 8:24 PM
The lawsuit argues Gov. Tony Evers overstepped his authority in issuing a new public health emergency to mandate masks.
-
'It's a miracle he's still alive': Jacob Blake, father of six, in stable condition after...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 25, 2020 at 7:57 PM
Jacob Blake's family launched an online fundraising effort Monday, quickly raising more than $150,000 in donations by late afternoon.
-
Outside agencies must review deaths at the hands of Wisconsin police. In non-fatal...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 25, 2020 at 7:55 PM
A fatal shooting by Kenosha Police in 2004 led Wisconsin to become the first state to require outside investigation when people die in police custody.
-
Packers season ticket holders who opt in have good chance for seats, if Lambeau opens for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 25, 2020 at 7:46 PM
An estimated 7,600 season ticket holders said they want to attend home games. No fans will be allowed at Lambeau until at least Nov. 1.
-
Arrests follow vandalism to buildings in Madison, including State Capitol windows
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 25, 2020 at 7:41 PM
The State Capitol and several Madison businesses incurred damage during unrest Monday following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.