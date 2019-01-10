MVP Candidates Don’t Disappoint In Bucks 116-109 Win At Houston

Houston guard James Harden scored 42 points in a showdown between the top two N-B-A Most Valuable Player candidates, but Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks won Wednesday 116-109. Antetokounmpo scored 27 points and grabbed 21 rebounds in the meeting between two of the hottest teams in the league. Malcolm Brogdon added 24 on just 12 floor shots. For one of the few times this year, Milwaukee was outscored on three-pointers, with the Rockets hitting 18-of-48 while the Bucks were just eight-of-27. Milwaukee plays at Washington Friday.

