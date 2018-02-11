Muth, Barbara Ann, age 65 of Waupaca

Barbara Ann Muth, age 65, of Waupaca, Wisconsin died Wednesday, February 07, 2018 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton, Wisconsin.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at the Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Father Francis Dias. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.

Barbara was born December 30, 1952 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Gilbert and Lois (Halminak) Stratton. She grew up and lived in Milwaukee. She married Allen Muth, the marriage later ended in divorce. Barbara moved to Adams-Friendship in 1996. She moved to Waupaca in 2014 following a decline in her health.

Barbara enjoyed listening to music, shopping, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Lois Stratton; significant other, Melvin Tushkowski; and brother, David Stratton.

Survivors:

Daughter: Kathryn (Travis) Kinney of Sherwood, Wisconsin

Daughter: Florence Shaffer of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin

Son: Robert Muth of Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Grandchildren: 5

Brother: Larry Stratton of Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Brother: Roger (Christine) Stratton of Waukesha, Wisconsin

Further survived by four nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further info

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.