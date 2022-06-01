Muslim call to prayer arrives to Minneapolis soundscape
This spring Minneapolis became the first large city in the United States to allow the Islamic call to prayer to be broadcast publicly on loudspeakers. So far only one mosque is doing so, three times a day. But more of…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Voters don't go to the polls for another 10 months, but the race for a pivotal Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 1, 2022 at 7:01 PM
Liberals Everett Mitchell and Janet Protasiewicz have already entered the race to succeed conservative Justice Patience Roggensack.
Evers raises LGBTQ flag over Capitol for Pride Month, but his Republican opponents may...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 1, 2022 at 6:57 PM
One Republican running for governor says she doesn't support flying the rainbow flag over the Capitol. Other Republicans won't say what they would do.
Conservatives again lose in court as they challenge election grants to Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 1, 2022 at 6:40 PM
Conservatives are continuing their losing streak in legal challenges over nonprofit grants that helped city clerks run the 2020 election in Wisconsin.
'I tried to be a good Christian': Rape and incest survivors say Wisconsin abortion law...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 1, 2022 at 6:20 PM
If Roe v. Wade is overturned, rape and incest victims would be forced to carry pregnancy to term in Wisconsin or to travel across state lines.
The Wisconsin election review has cost nearly $900,000 so far, going beyond its original...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 1, 2022 at 6:15 PM
The cost will continue to rise, in part because of a spate of lawsuits related to the work.
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Complaint filed against Ron Johnson over Florida...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 1, 2022 at 5:12 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
Casa Alba Melanie's new director, Amanda Garcia, grew up in Green Bay's Hispanic...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 1, 2022 at 4:55 PM
Green Bay native Amanda Garcia on Wednesday became the first Latina executive director of Casa Alba Melanie.
61 Year Old Woman Found Deceased in Germantown Township
by WRJC WebMaster on June 1, 2022 at 4:36 PM
Photos from Pulaski High School 2022 graduation
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 1, 2022 at 4:14 PM
Pulaski High School seniors participate in their graduation ceremony on May 25, 2022, in Pulaski, Wis.
