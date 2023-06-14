Music that's outdoors and free: Your guide to Door County concerts in the parks
Seven concert series are held in parks in six communities six nights a week during Door County’s summer of 2023.
We All Rise celebrates 4th annual Juneteenth on Saturday, partners with NWTC for GED...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 14, 2023 at 10:01 AM
"Black resilience is rooted in the history of having to survive," said Summers, Juneteenth coordinator at We All Rise in Green Bay.
Wausau East band teacher who used racial and homophobic slurs toward student resigns
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 14, 2023 at 3:51 AM
Throughout the controversy, leaders from the Wausau Asian American community have rallied around the family.
Republicans delay vote on UW System budget as debate over campus diversity efforts...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 14, 2023 at 3:18 AM
The proposed budget cut is the latest escalation in a clash between Republicans and the UW System over campus diversity offices.
Trump arraignment recap: Former president pleads not guilty, calls events 'day of infamy'
by USA TODAY on June 14, 2023 at 2:11 AM
Facing 37 federal charges related to his handling of classified documents, Donald Trump will be in a Florida court Tuesday for his arraignment.
Republicans pare back literacy bill as Tony Evers threatens veto of third-grade reading...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 14, 2023 at 2:02 AM
The new version of the bill no longer requires school officials to force students to repeat third grade if they test poorly in reading.
Judge denies motion to suppress Taylor Schabusiness statement to police in beheading case
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 14, 2023 at 1:20 AM
Judge denies Taylor Schabusiness' attorney attempt to supress statements made to police and evidence collected at her apartment and from a minivan.
Door County 911 dispatcher takes call for fire that destroyed her Forestville home
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 13, 2023 at 7:49 PM
Eight pets were killed and the family lost almost everything in the blaze.
After decades of damage, Oneida Reservation projects 'repair the land to what it wanted...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 13, 2023 at 6:54 PM
The Oneida team worked with Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources and the Natural Resources Conservation Service to help farmers pursue conservation practices.
