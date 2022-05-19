Murphy, Larry Age 72 of Necedah

Larry Murphy, age 72, of Necedah, WI, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI. Visitation for Larry will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022 from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah. Burial will immediately follow in the Bayview Cemetery, Necedah. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

Source: WRJC.com







