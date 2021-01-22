Murphy, Blum Lead Necedah over Wonewoc-Center in SBC Boys Basketball

Necedah gained a big lead in the first half spurred by a solid defense effort and scoring from junior guards Landen Murphy and Noah Blum. Murphy scored 16 of his 22 in the first half and Blum 13 of his game high 23. Necedah’s balanced attack was complimented by junior forward Stephen Daley’s 11 points. Wonewoc-Center was led by Landon Wohlrab’s 23 points.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.