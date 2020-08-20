Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women Wisconsin Task Force supporters worry about funding, effect of Trump's new task force
Supporters and organizers of the recently created Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women Wisconsin Task Force held a Zoom meeting Monday.
Brown County Fair opens amid coronavirus pandemic
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 20, 2020 at 9:08 PM
The Brown County Fair opened on Aug. 19, 2020, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
'No pressure, it's all riding on Wisconsin': Speaker Pelosi, Gov. Evers talked about...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 20, 2020 at 8:52 PM
Her comments were echoed by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.
St. Norbert College's class of 2024 moves in during COVID-19 pandemic
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 20, 2020 at 8:15 PM
St. Norbert College's class of 2024 moves into their dorms on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, just in time for classes, which start on Aug. 24.
Taunting Democrats who are holding a virtual convention, Pence touts jobs in Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 20, 2020 at 7:35 PM
Mike Pence promoted the Trump administration's work to recover manufacturing job losses that have bruised the Wisconsin economy for decades.
Baldwin says pause on controversial USPS actions not enough
by Bob Hague on August 20, 2020 at 6:42 PM
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has promised to pause service reductions and removal of mail sorting machines, until after the November election. U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin argues that’s not enough. “I have heard hundreds and […]
Live tackling is a question mark for the Packers
by Bill Scott on August 20, 2020 at 5:34 PM
With the Green Bay Packers and every other NFL team not getting preseason games, it is assumed they’ll use some of their padded practice work on live tackling. Asked about how much live tackling the Packers expected to do, head coach Matt […]
'We felt targeted': Vandals burned a Joe Biden sign and gay pride and American flags at a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 20, 2020 at 5:12 PM
The family says they were victims of a hate crime.
Can crush: Wisconsin craft brewers weather spike in demand, rising costs, dwindling...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 20, 2020 at 4:15 PM
A short supply of aluminum cans has breweries scrambling as demand for canned beer rises amidst the coronavirus.
