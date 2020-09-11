Municipal clerks have hundreds of thousands of printed ballots ready to be mailed pending Supreme Court case
Clerks warn that adding candidates to ballots now will cause severe delays because more than 2.3 million ballots will have to be reprinted.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Pro-Trump flotilla planned on Fox River in Green Bay as port authorities urge caution
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 11, 2020 at 6:41 PM
Port officials said a large freight ship might be navigating the Fox River on Sunday at the same time as a pro-Trump boat parade.
'I walked away with my life that night': Wounded Kenosha medic Gaige Grosskreutz tells...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 11, 2020 at 6:23 PM
Gaige Grosskreutz is a paramedic who went to protests in Kenosha to help people who needed medical attention. He was shot in the arm by Kyle Rittenhouse.
Warrens Clinic Offering Same Day and Next Day Appointments on Monday
by WRJC WebMaster on September 11, 2020 at 5:29 PM
Grain Truck v Amish Buggy Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on September 11, 2020 at 5:24 PM
Despite coronavirus obstacles, Packers coverage will remain strong
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 11, 2020 at 5:23 PM
USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin reporters continue in-depth coverage of the Packers despite pandemic restrictions.
Hatch Public Library Opening Computer Lab Monday (9/14)
by WRJC WebMaster on September 11, 2020 at 5:23 PM
Brown County coronavirus this week: County sets one-day high; UWGB up to eight cases
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 11, 2020 at 5:15 PM
Brown County has 6,176 cases, with Wisconsin's second-highest rate per 100,000 residents.
A Brookfield Central Zoom class was hacked by a masked man who mooned the class and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 11, 2020 at 5:00 PM
"I am sorry and disappointed that this happened and we will continue to investigate the situation and make any and all appropriate modifications to our safety procedures."
