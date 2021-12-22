Mulva Cultural Center construction from the air
Construction began in fall 2021 on the $90 million Mulva Cultural Center in downtown De Pere. Drone video footage shot in November shows progress on the foundation and footings.
Here's why a Green Bay hospital is one of the first in the nation to receive military help
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 22, 2021 at 2:28 AM
Bellin Hospital to receive a 20-person health care team to assist overwhelmed staff.
19-year-old sentenced to 10 years for March shooting on Menominee Indian Reservation
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 22, 2021 at 1:25 AM
Menom L. Powless, formerly of Keshena, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to assault with attempt to murder.
Almost 25% of jobs in Wisconsin's Department of Corrections are unfilled
by Appleton Post-Crescent on December 21, 2021 at 8:49 PM
Wisconsin Public Radio reported that about 1,100 jobs are open and maximum-security facilities in Portage and Waupun are operating with half staff.
A note to Green Bay Press-Gazette subscribers: Thursday's paper will serve as combined...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 21, 2021 at 8:03 PM
The Green Bay Press-Gazette will put out a combined weekend paper for the holidays on Thursday. The latest news is always available online.
Going to Green Bay for the Packers Dec. 25 game against the Browns? Expect some...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 21, 2021 at 7:58 PM
Restaurants will have shortened hours and many places may be understaffed. Just some of the things to be ready for attending the Christmas Day game at Lambeau Field.
Military sends doctors, nurses to help treat COVID patients at Green Bay's Bellin Hospital
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 21, 2021 at 7:52 PM
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers had asked Biden for five FEMA teams, as hospital capacity has been stretched thin by short staff and surging COVID-19 cases.
'We know she is at peace': A month after they lost their grandma to COVID-19, these 3...
by Wausau Daily Herald on December 21, 2021 at 6:55 PM
Wausau teens Adriana, Juliana and Isaac Jasso lost both their mother and their grandmother to COVID-19.
'Absolutely a crisis situation': Staffing shortages in long-term care centers worsen...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 21, 2021 at 6:41 PM
As many as 600 hospital beds are in use by recovering COVID-19 patients who are unable to transition to under staffed long-term care centers.
