Multiple homes struck by gunfire in Fitchburg, police say
Multiple homes were struck by gunfire in the Swan Creek neighborhood, adjacent to the Nevin Springs Fish and Wildlife Area, on Saturday, but no injuries were reported, police said.
Senate challenger Mandela Barnes wants action on climate change. Incumbent Ron Johnson...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 10, 2022 at 5:43 PM
Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes said the government should act with urgency to address climate change while Sen. Ron Johnson said not much can be done.
Fact check: Sen. Ron Johnson wrong to claim Jan. 6 was not an armed insurrection
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 10, 2022 at 5:26 PM
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson wrong to claim Jan. 6 was not an armed insurrection.
Tim Michels says he will divest from his family business if he's elected governor....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 10, 2022 at 5:13 PM
Brownsville-based Michels Corp. has received more than $1.1 billion from Wisconsin for construction projects since 2014, according to state records.
Green Bay Packers fans love London, even if the tailgating conditions can't match Lambeau...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 10, 2022 at 4:06 PM
Green Bay fans who traveled to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium missed their brats and cheese curds, but still enjoyed spending time with other Packers fans.
COVID cases fall 16.2% in Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Oconto counties; Wisconsin cases up 6.9%
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 10, 2022 at 1:50 PM
New coronavirus cases increased 6.9% in Wisconsin in the week ending Sunday as the state added 7,114 cases. The previous week had 6,656 new cases.
Drone video of the fall colors in the Milwaukee and southeast Wisconsin area
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 10, 2022 at 1:10 PM
Check out a drone video of the fall colors in the Milwaukee and southeast Wisconsin area.
'Slavery, plagues and forced assimilation': Why a movement is growing to replace Columbus...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Many in Indian Country say it's time for Indigenous Peoples' Day to become an official holiday replacing Columbus Day. Here's what it means to them.
With Keland House for sale for $725K, Two Rivers Still Bend owner says owning a Frank...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on October 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM
'When you own one of these special homes, it isn't like you go to Menards to buy a new door,' said Michael Ditmer, owner of Still Bend in Two Rivers.
Many Packers fans couldn't get tickets for London game, but that didn't keep them from...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 9, 2022 at 10:29 PM
The U.K. & Irish Packers Group held watch parties for ticketless Packers fans at the Hippodrome Casino and Bloomsberry Lanes in London.
