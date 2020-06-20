Multiple Green Bay-area restaurants, golf course temporarily close due to coronavirus concerns
Cranky Pat’s Pizza, Stadium View, The Sardine Can, Jimmy Seas, Taste of Ethiopia Food Truck and Hilly Haven Golf Course have closed due to COVID-19.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Wisconsin reports 385 new coronavirus cases, 14 more deaths on Saturday
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 20, 2020 at 7:40 PM
The state reported the second highest increase in positive COVID-19 tests in two weeks and the largest daily death toll since early June.
Three shot, one dead, firefighter treated for 'exposure' in Green Bay as police seek...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 20, 2020 at 1:29 PM
The firefighter "was exposed to bodily fluid while caring for victims, according to police.
Five questions with 2020 Golden Apple winner Carrie Corcoran of Valley View Elementary
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 20, 2020 at 12:40 PM
For eight straight days, the Press-Gazette will feature Q&As with this year's top teachers in Brown County.
Wisconsin Black-owned businesses welcome support, former Packers RB makes move from NFL...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 20, 2020 at 12:08 PM
As always, we've rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
Juneteenth celebrated in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 19, 2020 at 11:46 PM
Juneteenth was celebrated at Perkins Park in Green Bay on June 19, 2020.
President Donald Trump to visit Fincantieri Marinette Marine in northeast Wisconsin on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 19, 2020 at 11:12 PM
Trump's visit comes in the middle of his reelection bid against former Vice President Joe Biden.
'Really good energy': Green Bay celebrates end of slavery with Juneteenth event at...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 19, 2020 at 10:23 PM
Over 250 showed up as the event started with food, music and vendors, and it was scheduled to continue until 7 p.m. Friday.
Coronavirus pandemic halts other music festivals, but Marinette's Porterfield soldiers on
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 19, 2020 at 9:51 PM
Small crowd at opening day of annual country music event in Marinette County underterred by coronavirus risk.
