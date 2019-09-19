Multiple Gas Run Offs Leads to Theft Charge against Reedsburg Man

A Reedsburg man is facing charges after a string of gas runoffs in Reedsburg. On September 14th a Juneau County Deputy was dispatched to Kildare Township to help Reedsburg police locate a vehicle believed to be involved in multiple gas run offs. They spotted the vehicle with five occupants in it. One of the occupants was 18 year old Isaac Ortiz who has been known to be armed and uncooperative with authorities in the past. Authorities noted the VIN number had been tampered with on the vehicle. Records showed the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Lake Delton. Ortiz claimed he was allowed to borrow the vehicle. Ortiz was placed under arrest and faces charges of Drive Operate Without Owner Consent and Bail Jumping.

Source: WRJC.com





