Multiple felony charges on New Year’s Eve

Reginald Bratchett age 24 of Mauston was charged with multiple felonies as a result of an incident that occurred on West State Street in Mauston during the early hours of New Year’s Eve. He has been charged with substantial battery criminal damage to property disorderly conduct and numerous phony bail jumping charges. A Cash bond was set for Bratchett.

Source: WRJC.com

