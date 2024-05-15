Mueller, Arthur J. Age 83 of Grand Marsh
Arthur J. Mueller, age 83, of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin passed away Friday, May 3, 2024, at his home.
No services are planned at this time.
Arthur was born November 25, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois to William and Luella (Schultz-Meyer) Mueller. He graduated High School in Chicago in 1960. Shortly thereafter, he moved with his family to Adams County. He married Patsy R. Hoadley on June 27, 1970, in Baraboo, Wisconsin. Arthur worked for Big Joes in Wisconsin Dells for forty years, retiring in 2005.
Arthur was preceded in death by parents, William and Luella.
Survivors include his wife, Patsy; sister, Linda (Jerry) Phelps, niece, Kim; brother-in-law, Daniel (Debra) Hoadley; and sister-in-laws: Janice Larson and Jeanne Du Puis. Arthur is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.
Source: WRJC.com
