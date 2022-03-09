'Much to-do about nothing': Gableman gets new contract as judge releases records showing little evidence of investigation
The disclosure is the latest sign Gableman will continue to receive public funds as he argues legislators should consider revoking Joe Biden victory.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 9, 2022 at 1:48 AM
'A grand lady of politics': Margaret Farrow, Wisconsin's first female lieutenant...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 9, 2022 at 12:38 AM
"She was a grand lady of politics, of the Republican Party. And I always called her the Margaret Thatcher of Wisconsin," ex-Gov. Tommy Thompson said.
Republican lawmakers reject Gov. Tony Evers' plan to give every Wisconsin resident $150
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 8, 2022 at 11:55 PM
Senate President Chris Kapenga, a Republican from Delafield, quickly gaveled in and gaveled out of the session Evers ordered to begin Tuesday.
Dane County Judge releases hundreds of documents from elections probe to watchdog group
by Raymond Neupert on March 8, 2022 at 10:41 PM
A Dane County Judge is releasing hundreds of pages of records from the Republican-led elections probe to a watchdog group. Judge Frank Remington laid it out plainly to Attorney James Bopp. “I cannot find a single document in this record that […]
Case seeking text messages from Natural Resources Board member Frederick Prehn will...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 8, 2022 at 10:35 PM
A Dane County judge refused to dismiss a case seeking text messages from Natural Resources Board member Frederick Prehn.
Mile Bluff provides ‘Caring For You Kits’ to local schools districts
by WRJC WebMaster on March 8, 2022 at 9:11 PM
Wonewoc Man Arrested on Suspicion of Sexual Assault and Child Enticement
by WRJC WebMaster on March 8, 2022 at 9:10 PM
Kendall Woman Uninjured after Striking Deer in Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on March 8, 2022 at 9:09 PM
Wisconsin Senate sends plan to replace Lincoln Hills teen prison to Gov. Tony Evers
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 8, 2022 at 8:35 PM
The passage comes a decade after a county judge sounded an alarm in former Gov. Scott Walker's office over dangerous conditions at Lincoln Hills.
