MU polls finds more concerned about contracting coronavirus

Results from this weeks Marquette Law School Poll show Wisconsinites growing more worried about their chances of getting the coronavirus. Poll director Charles Franklin “In August that moved up by eight or nine points, of more concern. And at the same time the people who are not all concerned moved down,” Poll director Charles Franklin […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.