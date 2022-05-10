Ms. Terry Reynolds Announces Candidacy for Juneau County Clerk of Court

It is with great enthusiasm that Ms. Terry Reynolds announces her Republican Candidacy for Juneau County Clerk of Court.

She has been a resident of Juneau County for over 25 years and has served area courts since 2003. Terry is presently the Register in Probate and Clerk of Juvenile Court, a position appointed by retired Judge John P. Roemer and currently by Judge Paul S. Curran and Judge Stacy A. Smith. She feels she can fulfill the requirements necessary as Clerk of Court.

Terry has excellent management, administrative, and business skills to bring to the position, together with a strong work ethic and knowledge of the court system.

She is the former President of the Wisconsin Register in Probate Association and presently serves as the President of the Wisconsin Juvenile Court Clerks.

They as for your support in the Juneau County Clerk of Court election to be held August 9th.

Source: WRJC.com







