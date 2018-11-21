Mr. Ed’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner Takes Place in Tomah

Mr. Ed’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner will continue again for the 26th consecutive year. The public is encouraged to think of friends and neighbors who may be in need of a meal or companionship on Thanksgiving Day.

The dinner will begin with a prayer at 11:00 AM on Thanksgiving Day at the Tomah American Legion Hall located at 800 Wisconsin Street.

Source: WRJC.com





