Moynahan, Patricia Diana Age 85 Adams

Patricia Diana Moynahan, age 85, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Friday, November 10, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital in Wausau, Wisconsin.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 27, 2023 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Friendship, Wisconsin. Father David Bruener will officiate. Interment will be at the St. Leo Catholic Cemetery, Town of Adams, Wisconsin. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Patricia was born December 21, 1937 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Roy and Rosemary (Arndt) Kressin. She married John Moynahan on February 04, 1958 in Saint Gall’s Catholic Church in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Patricia and John made their home in Milwaukee, where they raised their family. Patricia worked as a clerk for the City of Milwaukee and retired, with her husband, to Adams County in 2002.

Patricia took pleasure in engaging with various activities, such as reading, solving puzzles, watching the Packers, and tending to her gardens around the yard. Family time was also a cherished aspect of her life. Additionally, she found joy in attending Saturday evening services at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents: Roy and Rosemary Kressin; and her husband, John.

Survivors:

Son: Daniel Moynahan of Adams, Wisconsin

Son: Terrance Moynahan of Adams, Wisconsin

Granddaughter: Briana Moynahan of Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Granddaughter: Megan Moynahan of Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sister: Phyllis (Gary) Carr of Janesville, Wisconsin

Brother: Roy (Susan) Kressin of Tempe, Arizona

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com







